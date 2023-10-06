Driver loses control, crashes into school gym in Philadelphia's Juniata section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a school gym early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Juniata section.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police said the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School gym.

The driver was extricated from the crash and transported to an area hospital, police said.

Fire crews have requested the Department of Licenses and Inspections to come to the scene to inspect the damage.

Traffic on Torresdale Avenue was being detoured following the crash.

Action News has learned the school's principal was on the way to the scene to determine if classes could be held Friday.