new jersey turnpike

Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car carrier caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at Route 206 in Bordentown.

Officials said at least three cars on the trailer caught fire as well.

Several lanes of the turnpike were blocked for the cleanup.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bordentown townshipnew jersey turnpikecar fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE
Man killed in fiery New Jersey Turnpike crash
1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike
3 N.J. firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
Fiery tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News