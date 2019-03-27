Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire in Lower Chichester

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car traveling at a high rate of speed hit two homes on the 1500 block of Market Street (Rt. 452) in Lower Chichester, Pa., Delaware County early Wednesday morning.The car hit the porch of one home, kept going, and then hit a second home where it caught fire.The flames spread to the home creating an intense fire that took firefighters 40 minutes to bring under control."I heard my neighbors screaming and I open the door and ask them what was going on," said Kelly Freeman. "And then he tells me to get me and my family out of the house because this car ran into this house. And it caught on fire."Viewer video from the scene shows firefighters arriving as the home burned.Neighbors could be heard in the video asking where the car came from.There is no condition on the driver of the vehicle.It is not yet clear if anyone inside the home was hurt.One firefighter was being evaluated for injuries.Police say the stretch of Market Street will be closed for some time.