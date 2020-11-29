Driver crashes into house on Haverford Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car ran off the road, smashing apart the front of a home in Philadelphia's Powelton section early Sunday.

Police said the car crossed the center line, jumped the curb and hit the home in the 4200 block of Haverford Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

The impact startled a family of three from their sleep.

The woman driving the car was treated for minor injuries. Investigators said she will be facing charges.

Officials said the family of three is uninjured, but they must stay elsewhere as the house was destabilized in the crash.
