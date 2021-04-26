Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car was split in half after a crash Monday afternoon on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.The crash happened in the northbound lanes between Conwell Avenue and Red Lion Road around 12:20 p.m.Both the inner and outer lanes of the Boulevard have been shut down between Red Lion and Comly Road.The view from Chopper 6 showed the back half of a passenger car at rest by a tree on a grassy median.The front half of the car was on the roadway some distance away.One person was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.