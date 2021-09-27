How cardiac imaging offers a closer look at the heart

Advanced technology, like medical imaging, helps healthcare professionals improve patients' lives.
At Lankenau Heart Institute, state-of-the-art cardiac imaging is used to get a close look at the heart and circulatory system and allow physicians to make accurate diagnoses to determine the appropriate treatment plan to ensure patient safety.
We learn more about cardiac imaging from Dr. Harish Jarrett, Cardiologist with the Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health. We'll learn why a picture is worth a thousand words when it comes to your heart.
HOW DOES LANKENAU HEART INSTITUTE HELP PATIENTS WITH CARDIAC DISEASE?
- We offer a balance of cutting edge technology driven by quite compassionate, excellent staff, clinicians, technologists who consult and collaborate to determine the right diagnosis and treatment plan for each patient and their condition
- At Lankenau Heart Institute we offer many diagnostic tools that aren't available everywhere.
- That includes multiple different types of advanced cardiac imaging and genetic testing for cardiac disorders.
- This technology, combined with the expertise of cardiologists and cardiac imaging specialists, our team develops individualized treatment plans for each patient.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly. Visit wellaheadphilly.com for health information and wellness tips.