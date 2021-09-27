mlh weekend extra

How cardiac imaging offers a closer look at the heart

EMBED <>More Videos

Cardiac imaging offers a closer look at the heart

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania -- A picture says a thousand words, and when it comes to your heart, it's no different.

Advanced technology, like medical imaging, helps healthcare professionals improve patients' lives.

At Lankenau Heart Institute, state-of-the-art cardiac imaging is used to get a close look at the heart and circulatory system and allow physicians to make accurate diagnoses to determine the appropriate treatment plan to ensure patient safety.

We learn more about cardiac imaging from Dr. Harish Jarrett, Cardiologist with the Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health. We'll learn why a picture is worth a thousand words when it comes to your heart.

HOW DOES LANKENAU HEART INSTITUTE HELP PATIENTS WITH CARDIAC DISEASE?
  • We offer a balance of cutting edge technology driven by quite compassionate, excellent staff, clinicians, technologists who consult and collaborate to determine the right diagnosis and treatment plan for each patient and their condition
  • At Lankenau Heart Institute we offer many diagnostic tools that aren't available everywhere.
  • That includes multiple different types of advanced cardiac imaging and genetic testing for cardiac disorders.
  • This technology, combined with the expertise of cardiologists and cardiac imaging specialists, our team develops individualized treatment plans for each patient.


6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly. Visit wellaheadphilly.com for health information and wellness tips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmlh weekend extra
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
SPONSORED: Play it Safe: Injury prevention tips for your summer workouts
SPONSORED: Weekend Extra: Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. will have a stroke.
SPONSORED: Life After COVID-19 Vaccination, questions answered by an Infectious Disease Specialist
SPONSORED: What is heart failure and how to live a healthy life while managing it