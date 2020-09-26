Target is gearing up for the holiday season by growing its team of workers.
The big-box retailer is announcing plans to hire 130,000 employees as it expects to see an increase in contactless shopping in the coming months.
Target said it will double the number of team members devoted to drive-up and order pickup compared to last year.
Target distribution centers will hire more seasonal workers. There will also be additional employees at the front of stores to focus on safety, cleaning and greeting guests.
In 2018, Target hired 120,000 holiday workers. More than 40 percent of those new employees stayed on with Target after the holiday season ended.
Target set to hire 130,000 holiday workers, more than last year
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News