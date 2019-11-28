Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek

DEVELOPING: At least three cars are crushed after an apparent building wall collapse in Cobbs Creek.



No reported injuries. We spoke with the owner of one the cars who says she heard loud boom.



City inspectors on scene.@6abc pic.twitter.com/Jvrt5tuZo6 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three vehicles were damaged after an exterior wall came crashing down in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.Video shows cars crushed from falling bricks.No injuries have been reported.There is no word at this time what caused the collapse.