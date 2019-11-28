Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three vehicles were damaged after an exterior wall came crashing down in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.

Video shows cars crushed from falling bricks.



No injuries have been reported.

There is no word at this time what caused the collapse.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
