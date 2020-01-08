Sports

Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed Dodge Challenger for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles' fans - you now have a chance to own quarterback Carson Wentz's car, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

The 2018 Eagles-green Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe, complete with ultra-wide wheels, custom hood and a trunk with the Demon logo, can be yours for $149,984.

The souped-up car has the number 11 stitched into the black leather headrest, along with Wentz's signature, and a neon-green speaker system in the trunk.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Eagles' fans - you now have a chance to own quarterback Carson Wentz's car, but it will cost you a pretty penny.



Barbera on the Boulevard, in Northeast Philadelphia, has teamed up with Wentz, with a portion of the proceeds going to his A01 Foundation.

The car is powered by a "massive SuperCharged 6.2 liter HEMI SRT V8" engine and a "race-prepped 8-speed automatic transmission" capable of a 9.65-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 199 mph, according to Barbera's website.

The car currently has 3,689 miles and has a retail value of $156,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnortheast philadelphiacarsautomotivephiladelphia eaglessportscarson wentz
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News