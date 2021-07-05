Colts' cartoon shows Carson Wentz bringing Philly cheesesteak to July 4th BBQ

And his new team, the Indianapolis Colts, had some fun with that fact - at Philly's expense.
In a series of cartoons showing a team July 4th barbeque, Wentz is shown joining his new coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.
Grab yourself a plate.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 4, 2021
Happy Fourth, Colts Nation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TStDbhQQVS
In the cartoon, Wentz brings a Philly cheesesteak to which Reich replies, "Looks good, Carson, but, uh...we don't eat those anymore."
Not surprisingly, a number of Eagles fans were not happy at this attempt at humor and let their thoughts be heard on the Colts' Twitter feed.
Birds fans tweeted such comments as: "This is corny," "This is the dumbest attempt at a dig on Philly I have ever seen on this app," and "This is disturbing on many levels."
The Colts' social media team responded to their new Philly commenters by using a Bugs Bunny meme which read, "I wish all Philadelphia fans, a very thanks for the engagement."
July 4, 2021
Wentz was traded to the Colts in March.