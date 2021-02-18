Ron Jaworski weighs in on Carson Wentz trade: 'It was a bad marriage'

Multiple sources confirm to 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky that Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder. Among the conditions that the Eagles could receive a first-rounder in return for Wentz is if he plays 75% of his snaps next season.
"Man I'm happy for him. Him and Frank are really close, they have good chemistry," RT Lane Johnson tells Skversky
Eagles RT Lane Johnson to me on Carson Wentz trade— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 18, 2021
“Man I’m happy for him....Him and Frank are really close they have good chemistry” @6abc #Eagles #CarsonWentz pic.twitter.com/jeJblwK30f
Wentz will be reunited with now-Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz had his best season, and likely would've been NFL MVP if not for suffering a season-ending knee injury. If not for Wentz's play, the Eagles likely would not have won their first and only Super Bowl.
Multiple sources tell Skversky the Chicago Bears backed out of talks with the Eagles for Wentz. It appears that the Colts were the only team really in play for Wentz that led to Thursday's trade going down for Wentz.
What the Eagles originally gave to acquire Carson Wentz in 2016 NFL Draft from the Browns— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 18, 2021
▪️2016: 1st Rounder (8th overall)
▪️2016: 3rd Rounder
▪️2016: 4th Rounder
▪️2017 1st Rounder
▪️2018 2nd Rounder @6abc #Eagles #CarsonWentz pic.twitter.com/8YNsr54UPO
"There really wasn't a market for Carson Wentz. Howie Roseman tried to drum up interest, it just wasn't there," said NFL analyst and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.
"I think for Carson Wentz it's a very good deal, he gets what he wants: out of Philadelphia," Jaworski tells Skversky. "It was a bad marriage, it was going south."
👀 Colts tweeted out a smiling Frank Reich moments ago as he is reunited with Carson Wentz @6abc #CarsonWentz https://t.co/mLctD5lVFW— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 18, 2021
"What I would have done is probably different than what the Eagles have done. It seemed like it was so dysfunctional, they really had no choice. Carson Wentz clearly wanted out," said Jaworski.
Coming off his worst season in the NFL, which he led the league in turnovers despite being benched the final 4.5 games, there was not a big market for the Eagles once franchise quarterback.
The Wentz trade to the Colts won't become official until March 17, when the new NFL league year begins.
This is the latest dramatic shake-up for the Eagles over the last few months. Wentz was benched in early December for Jalen Hurts, who is expected to be the starting quarterback next season barring the Eagles drafting a quarterback with the 6th overall pick in the NFL draft. Doug Pederson was fired on January 11 and Nick Sirianni was hired on January 24, and now Wentz is traded.
The Eagles get back for less than what they originally gave up for to obtain the rights to Wentz in 2016 when they drafted him second overall.
What his legacy will be in Philadelphia remains to be seen, but the Eagles gave up a boatload to acquire Wentz in 2016 prior to the draft. The Eagles originally gave up five draft picks, including two first-rounders to acquire what they believed was your franchise quarterback. Now five years later Wentz is gone.
Wentz leaves Philadelphia without winning a single playoff game for the Eagles.
Carson Wentz Career Eagles Stats— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 18, 2021
▪️Record: 35-32-1 (0-1 playoffs)
▪️Comp: 1,562
▪️Attempts: 2,492
▪️Comp %: 62.6
▪️TD–INT: 113–50
▪️Pass yards: 16,811
▪️Pass rating: 89.2
🏆Super Bowl LII champ
🏆2017 Pro Bowl
🏆FASTEST Eagles QB EVER to 💯 TDs pic.twitter.com/YivQ9oDtBd
After trading Wentz, the Eagles are now on the hook for a $33.8M cap hit, the largest Hit in NFL history.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman now has to get creative on how he's going to restructure the roster which could result in players losing jobs and other contracts getting restructured.