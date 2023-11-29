Promising CART T cancer therapy invented at Penn linked to rare, secondary cancers, FDA says

The FDA says it has received 19 reports of new blood cancers in patients who got the CAR T cell therapy cancer treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FDA is investigating an alarming finding on a promising cancer therapy invented at Penn Medicine. It's being linked to rare, secondary cancers.

Some outcomes included hospitalization and death.

CAR T cell therapy was approved in 2017 and involves extracting disease-fighting T-cells from a patient. They are re-engineered to attack cancer and then infused back into the body.

The FDA says, for now, the overall benefits of the therapy still outweigh the risk.

Action News has reached out to Penn for a statement regarding the finding.

