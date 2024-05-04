Family traumatized after man hit by stray bullet outside Pottstown home

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pottstown mother is traumatized after her fiance was shot in crossfire outside of their home on Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 9:20 p.m. as police were called to the area of Beech and North Evans streets for a shooting.

Sierra Cumberbatch says her 24-year-old fiance was shot in the back by a stray bullet.

She says her kids do not feel safe inside their home.

"It's just a very traumatic experience, especially having my kids outside. Four other kids were in the house, two were watching TV while this was going on. No child should experience their dad getting shot," said Cumberbatch.

Her fiance is expected to survive his injuries.

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.

The teen was found at a nearby home with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was transported to the hospital and charges are pending.