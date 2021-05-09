Cash register stolen from gas station in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say an armed man stole the cash register from a gas station in Feltonville early Sunday morning.It happened around 4 a.m. at the PNP station on East Hunting Park Avenue.Police say the robber was dressed all in black.Officers later found the cash register lying on the sidewalk a block away. The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.The gas station employee was not hurt.