Cash register stolen from gas station in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say an armed man stole the cash register from a gas station in Feltonville early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the PNP station on East Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the robber was dressed all in black.

Officers later found the cash register lying on the sidewalk a block away. The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The gas station employee was not hurt.
