South Jersey mechanics rescue kitten from car's engine compartment

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mechanics in South Jersey found something unusual when a customer pulled in for help with their vehicle.

The driver said he heard a weird noise in the engine area, turns out, that noise was a kitten that was stuck.

Workers with Main Street Auto in Marlton, New Jersey said they discovered the black and white kitty inside the engine compartment.

They were able to get the fuzzy animal out in about 15 minutes, and the cat appeared to be fine.

To prevent this from happening to you, the mechanics recommend banging the engine hood to scare any sleeping animals away.

The owner of the car took the kitten to an animal welfare center in Cherry Hill where he thinks it was adopted almost right away.