NBA Playoffs: 76ers take on Celtics in Game 3; SEPTA providing extra service

Six-time All-Star Joel Embiid will receive the newly-named Michael Jordan Trophy before tipoff in South Philly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 76ers-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals series comes to South Philadelphia on Friday night.

It's the 76ers' first two home games of the second round. The series is tied 1-1.

The Celtics beat the 76ers 121-87 Monday night. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points, and Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 16 points.

The 76ers have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.7.

The Celtics are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS

Harden is shooting 44.1% and averaging 21.0 points for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

MVP TROPHY

Joel Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP, will receive the newly-named Michael Jordan Trophy in front of a packed Wells Fargo Center Friday night.

Embiid is the 5th 76er ever to capture league MVP honors, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and Moses Malone.

"I don't even know where to start," Embiid said during an interview on "Inside the NBA" after winning the award. "It's been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I've been through a lot, and I'm not just talking about basketball ... it feels good. I don't know what to say. It's amazing."

EXTRA SERVICE ON SEPTA

The 76ers and Phillies are both playing games in South Philadelphia Friday night. SEPTA is running extra service to help fans.

sSix additional trains will supplement regular service to NRG Station.

Three express trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:08, 6:18, and 6:28 p.m. These express trains will stop at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Stations.

Three local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:10, 6:20, and 6:30 p.m. These local trains will make all stops to NRG Station.

SEPTA personnel closely monitor all events to ensure trains are ready for fans at NRG Station. Even if games run late, subway service will be available. Customers are urged to go directly to NRG Station once the event is over.

For more information about SEPTA, including trip planning tools and real-time travel updates, visit septa.org