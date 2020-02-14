Citizens Bank is latest robbery target in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was yet another bank robbery in Center City Philadelphia.

This comes as police have increased patrols in the area due to multiple hold ups in the past few weeks.

Police said a man wearing a ski mask robbed the Citizens Bank on the 1700 block of Market Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The robber had a tattoo on his left wrist and was carrying a red and white bag, police said.

Bank Robber Gets The Dye

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI released pictures of the man who robbed the Republic Bank on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.



The FBI just released pictures of the man who robbed the Republic Bank on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
This bank robbery occurred last Wednesday.

Surveillance video from outside the bank shows the man running away with a red dye-pack exploding in his hands.



These were just the most recent of several bank robberies in Center City since late January.

That includes robberies at:

-The Republic Bank at 833 Chestnut Street on January 23, 27 and February 5
-The Citizens Bank at 830 Walnut Street on January 29

-The PNC Bank at 4th and Market streets on January 29
-The Wells Fargo Bnk at 21st and Market streets on January 31
-The Citizens Bank at 20th and Market streets on February 6
-The Citizens Bank at 18th and Market streets on February 13



Anyone with information should contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiarobberybank robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News