Vietnam Restaurant honored as James Beard 'American Classic'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 40 forty years, longtime Philadelphia establishment Vietnam Restaurant was awarded a James Beard Foundation 'America's Classics' award.

Owned and operated by the Lai family since the beginning, their authentic outposts feature Vietnamese staples and more.

In 2008, they opened a second location, Vietnam Cafe, in University City with the family's original grocery Fu Wah just around the corner.

Nhu Lai and Thuyen Lai and their eight children fled post-war Vietnam's Communist rule in the 1970s.

Son Benny Lai, who now manages the University City location, remembers the harrowing journey across the South China Sea as a 12-year-old.

The family lived in a refugee camp in Malaysia and was finally able to come to the United States in 1979.

Three generations of the Lai family.

Vietnam Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

Vietnam Restaurant

221 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-592-1163

Vietnam Cafe

816 S. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-729-0260

Fu Wah Grocery

810 S. 47TH Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-729-2993