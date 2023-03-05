Car slams into Center City Philadelphia home after 2-vehicle crash

A car plowed into the front of a house in Center City, not far from Rittenhouse Square.

"The whole house shook and, frankly, we hope this is a rallying cry for speed bumps in this neighborhood," the homeowner said.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South 23rd and Pine streets around 2 a.m. Sunday.

One car flew over the sidewalk and then smashed right into the front of a house.

The other car landed across the street, taking down a traffic pole and stopping just feet from the front door of another home.

"The whole house shook and, frankly, we hope this is a rallying cry for speed bumps in this neighborhood because our kids are usually here and cars whip around this neighborhood," said homeowner Jo Piazza.

One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.