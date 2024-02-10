Gunfire erupts near basketball courts in Center City; teen injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenager was shot near the basketball courts in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:54 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Delancey Place.

Police say the victim was shot once in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses tell Action News they heard about 12 gunshots and then saw a lot of people running.

No additional injuries were reported.

Police say three people were detained. There was no immediate word on if they are facing any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

