Police search for group that robbed a 67-year-old man in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a group of people who ganged up on and robbed a 67-year-old man in Center City.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 24, at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of 12th and Filbert streets.

Investigators say the group chased the victim and attacked him with a brick, sticks, and a belt.

In the end, police say they took off with the man's iPhone and left him with minor injuries.

The released video shows some of their faces in surveillance images.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.
