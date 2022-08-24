Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president

August 29 marks the 186th year of instruction at Central High School.

Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is home to the second oldest high school in the nation: Central High.

A new president takes the helm ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year.

"You know it's like a big coming home for me," said Central High School President Katharine Davis.

She is making history as she leads the oldest high school in Philadelphia.

"I am the first female. I am the first African American and I am the first alumna of the school," she says.

From Northwest Philadelphia, Davis is a member of the school's 264th graduating class.

Central was founded as an all-boys institution in 1836. Next year, Central will celebrate 40 years as a co-ed high school.

Each day, about 2,500 kids walk through the school's doors.

Planning for that many students is meticulous work. Before the official start of the school year, incoming freshmen tour the building to learn how to get to each class on their roster within the three-minute grace period before the late bell rings.

President Davis is tasked with managing the education, safety, and emotional well-being of those students who are traveling from far and wide.

"We have students coming from every corner of the city. Some students travel as much as two hours on SEPTA to get here," says Davis.

Sitting below her high school diploma, Davis has fond memories of the past on her office shelf.

"This is a photo of me at Central for our homecoming game. I'm 14 years old rooting for us to beat Northeast High School," recalled Davis.

She is now focused on listening to the future: her students.

"While we have a lot of history, we are also sure that we're innovating," said Davis. "We're talking to students to hear about what's going right and what we can do better."

In June 1965, semiannual graduations were replaced by annual graduations. August 29 marks the 186th year of instruction at Central High School.