3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Chalfont, Pa.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews were on the scene near Butler Avenue.
CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three suspects are now in police custody after a carjacking ended in a crash in Bucks County, according to officials.

It happened Monday evening near Bristol Road and Rt. 611 in Warrington Township.

Officials say one of the suspects failed to negotiate a turn at Butler Avenue and crashed into a building in Chalfont.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews were on the scene.

Police said the suspects tried to flee on foot but they were later arrested.

According to the Warrington Township Police Department, the same suspects also attempted another carjacking near Edison-Furlong Road and Rt. 611 in Doylestown Monday evening but were unsuccessful.

