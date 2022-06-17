carjacking

Armed carjacker reaches into off-duty officer's pocket to seal keys in Southwest Philly: Police

Police say the off-duty officer was parking his vehicle when he was approached by a man with a gun.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty police officer was carjacked at gunpoint in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say.

It happened just after midnight Friday at 56th and Pentridge streets.

Police say the off-duty officer was parking his vehicle, a 20220 silver Toyota Highlander, when he was approached by a man with a gun.

They say the armed suspect reached into the officer's pockets and took his car keys.

During the incident, police say there was gunfire from the off-duty officer, however, they are not sure if the carjacker was shot.

Police do not believe the carjacker fired his weapon.

As the suspect was driving away in the off-duty officer's Toyota, he crashed into two parked unattended vehicles.

Police say they are confident they will recover the vehicle because they know the license plate number. They also say the Toyota will have front-end damage due to the crashes.

Police say the officer was shaken up, but not injured.

The suspect may have been wearing a mask, police say.

