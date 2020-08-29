Severe storms bring damaging winds, flooding rains across the Philadelphia region

SOUNDS OF A SEVERE STORM

The rattle of a storm drain and pea sized hail here at the station. @6abc @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/FZcaSM5qkL — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) August 28, 2020

Pretty stormy out right now. You probably want to get inside! @6abc pic.twitter.com/uRhbTXbAn2 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) August 28, 2020

Flooding was an issue in parts of Delaware County following the storms.

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A line of strong storms that swept through the area on Friday afternoon brought flooding rain and damaging winds.The Action Cam was along a battered stretch of Upper State Road in Chalfont, Pa.Trees knocked down power lines for nearly a quarter-mile. Even a utility pole was snapped in half."Never in 40 years, nothing like this has ever happened," said resident Richard Rosenbaum.His neighbor, Shane Norman, said the storm caused the damage very quickly."It literally lasted 10 to 12 minutes," he said.Also in Chalfont, a tree came down right on a SEPTA train. No one was hurt.But getting it off took some time, causing major delays.Over in Holland, Pa., Chopper 6 flew over where a tree also came down on power lines.Meanwhile, flooding was an issue in parts of Delaware County following the storms.Some cars stalled out in high floodwaters in Upper Darby. Police had to block off the intersection at 69th Street and Marshall Road.It was a similar scene in Yeadon, Pa. where a car became stuck in floodwaters at Union and Fairview.Officials say an apparent lightning strike brought down a large tree in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.It tumbled onto a car in the 6200 block of Spruce Street.A woman was inside at the time but escaped unharmed.