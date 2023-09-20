Fmr. Phillies manager Charlie Manuel posts message of thanks as recovery from stroke continues

LAKELAND, Florida (WPVI) -- The good news continues for former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.
He got out of the ICU on Monday.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Manuel gave a shout-out to those who are keeping him in their thoughts.
"I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me. I am touched that you are showing me love," the tweet reads.
The 79-year-old Manuel also thanked the Lakeland, Florida hospital where he is being treated, saying they "kept me in the game."
Manuel led the Phillies to a World Series victory in 2008.
He won more games (780) than any manager in team history and has 1,000 career wins, including three seasons with Cleveland.