Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel thanks fans as his recovery from a stroke continues

Fmr. Phillies manager Charlie Manuel posts message of thanks as recovery from stroke continues

LAKELAND, Florida (WPVI) -- The good news continues for former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.

He got out of the ICU on Monday.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Manuel gave a shout-out to those who are keeping him in their thoughts.

"I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me. I am touched that you are showing me love," the tweet reads.

The 79-year-old Manuel also thanked the Lakeland, Florida hospital where he is being treated, saying they "kept me in the game."

Manuel led the Phillies to a World Series victory in 2008.

He won more games (780) than any manager in team history and has 1,000 career wins, including three seasons with Cleveland.