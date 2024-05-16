Woman arrested after months-long drug investigation in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is accused of operating a fentanyl packaging and narcotics ring in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say they recovered more than 1,000 packets of fentanyl, two guns and a bag of bullets during their investigation of 21-year-old Jada Williams.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Dangerous Drug Offenders Unit announced the charges Thursday.

They say Williams operated out of a home in the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

The bust took place on Tuesday following a five-month-long investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Southeast Strike Force.

Along with fentanyl, investigators say they also recovered various amounts of crack cocaine.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a press conference that targeting mid-level dealers like Williams, and not street corner dealers with small amounts of drugs, is effective in taking down larger dealers.

"This person isn't feeding their own habit. They're feeding other drug dealers," said Assistant District Attorney Paul Reddel. "There's a whole money transfer we get involved in that profits from this, and this is a billion-dollar economy."

City Councilmembers Quetcy Lozada, Mark Squilla, Mike Driscoll and Jim Harrity compose the Kensington Caucus and spoke about the bust.

Harrity lives a block from where the bust took place.

"This isn't Pablo Escobar, but this is a person responsible for destroying that neighborhood," said Harrity.

It was just last Wednesday the Parker administration cleared the same portion of Kensington Ave. where Williams was operating.

Krasner stated the investigation began before last week's operation.

Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada said even if that didn't have a direct impact on this investigation overall, it's a help with battling drug sales.

"Being able to do the encampment resolution... absolutely has an impact on the community," Lozada said.

Williams was arraigned Wednesday on multiple narcotics and weapons charges.