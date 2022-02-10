lunar new year

Wonton Project dinner to benefit Asian American seniors battling food insecurity

The dinner will be held at the High Street Provisions Franklin's Table on Walnut Street Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
By and
Wonton Project dinner to benefit Asian American seniors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Friday signals the end of all celebrations and family gatherings for Lunar New Year. But one Philadelphia James Beard-nominated chef is not about to wrap it up without a party.

Ellen Yin is doing something delicious but also meaningful in University City.

During the pandemic, Yin created what she calls The Wonton Project, with the goal of connecting people through comfort food.

It's centered on community, and her dinner Friday night at High Street Provisions @ Franklin's Table benefits Asian American seniors battling food insecurity and isolation.

"We really wanted to provide meals, groceries, and love and support for the elder community, for the people that have created all that we have here today," said Kaylee Tau from The Wonton Project. "Lunar New Year is about family, so we are excited to support a cause like this."

Wontons and dumplings, a New Year's tradition for many Chinese American families, will be served up at the event.

Yin always laughs that she's not known for her cooking, but there is one recipe she's known for and knows well.

"This is my mother's recipe, pork, and shrimp," Yin said. "It's very simple with ginger, scallions, and sesame oil. We'll be doing them in the dumpling wrapper as well, so hopefully, everybody here has a prosperous New Year."



