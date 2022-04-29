Cherry Hill High School East students walk out in protest over teacher transfers

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of students walked out of class Friday at Cherry Hill High School East in protest of teachers being transferred to other schools.The transfers were announced on April 13 and take effect this fall.Many students are devastated by the moves, saying the teachers are an integral part of their school experience.A large group of students walked out of class just before noon Friday. Some held signs protesting the transfer of nine teachers from Cherry Hill High School East."A lot of the teachers that are being transferred are ones that have been here for a really long time, and some of them were even East alumni," said senior Chloe Reid.Senior Gia Rebstock said, "They're not only there just for the academic standpoint, but they're there to see us grow... they really do make a conscious effort in getting to know us as people."Students say they were told some teachers are moving to Cherry Hill High School West, about five miles away, and some to middle schools in the district.Some students went to the board of education meeting earlier this week to raise their concerns."We just learned that the whole process was due to the fact of needing reallocation of resources throughout the district," said junior Christopher Shin, one of the organizers of the walk out. "That was really the only answer that we got."The Cherry Hill School District responded in a statement that reads:"Although there were fewer teacher transfers during the height of the pandemic, teacher transfers take place annually and resumed this spring for the 2022-2023 school year."But students say they're still struggling after the pandemic and think losing these staff members will make things worse."We're still recovering. Half of our clubs are still inactive. So much of our school spirit is still in ruins. We're trying to build that back up as a community," said Shin.The district also said it couldn't provide more details because these are personnel issues.Action News also reached out to the Cherry Hill Education Association on Friday, and did not hear back.