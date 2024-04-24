10 people arrested after University of Texas police and troopers respond pro-Palestine protests

Pro-Palestine protests and multiple arrests were reported at the University of Texas in Austin on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas -- State troopers and University of Texas law enforcement are responding to pro-Palestine protests at the Austin campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to a call by ABC News, a junior at the university who did not participate in the protest said he witnessed multiple arrests.

"Their hands looked like they were in restraints," he told ABC News, adding that they were perhaps "zip ties."

UT Austin confirmed that 10 people have been arrested.

The student described protestors flanking both sides of mounted police and state troopers clad in riot gear.

In a separate call with ABC News, the Austin Police Department said its role is only in assisting the main agency responding to the campus events, the UT Police Department; they are not booking individuals.

Austin PD noted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is also assisting UTPD.

The school's paper, The Daily Texan, reported roughly 50 state troopers were seen in riot gear and issued a two-minute warning for protesters to disperse.

The crowd is estimated to be 150 to 200 people.

The UT Division of Student Affairs released the following statement in light of Wednesday's protests:

"UT Austin does not tolerate disruptions of campus activities or operations like we have seen at other campuses. This is an important time in our semester with students finishing classes and studying for finals and we will act first and foremost to allow those critical functions to proceed without interruption."

ABC News reportedly obtained an email from the university sent to the Palestine Solidarity Committee Tuesday night advising that Wednesday's events were not permitted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also commented on the issue on X, saying, "These protesters belong in jail. Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period."

This is a developing story. Come back to this post for more updates.

