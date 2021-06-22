Woman's body found at Chester, Pa. construction site

A body was found at a construction site in Chester, Pa. on June 22, 2021.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a construction site in Chester, Pa.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Norris Street around 7:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a construction worker who was examining the area for an expansion project led them to the body.

The unidentified Black female was found face down in the 1400 block of West Front Street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She had no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester police.
