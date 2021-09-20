History comes to life in the Brandywine Valley

Chester County is an area rich in history. From Revolutionary relics to underground railroad stops, Halloween haunts and famous works of art.The Chester County Historical Society provides insight into that history inside the West Chester Museum, but they also take that show on the road with walking tours that provide a more interactive experience.The Wharton Esherick Museum in Malvern provides a glimpse into the life of the famous artist. The home he created and lived in has morphed into an interactive exhibit for small groups to tour. Examples of his work are displayed throughout his living space and the actual home is one of his most impressive works of art.The American Helicopter Museum & Education Center provides a unique aviation experience in West Chester.With more than three dozen helicopters, the space provides a chance for guests to get in the cockpit and handle some of the controls. It also delves into the local accomplishments of companies in the area that have created groundbreaking helicopter technology.We rounded up some destinations that chronicle the county's deep roots.1220 American Boulevard, West Chester, PA 19380225 North High Street, West Chester, PA 19380