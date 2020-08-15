Chester County Health Department recommends K to 12 schools begin their academic year virtually until October 9

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester County Health Department recommends that public and private K to 12 schools in Chester County and Delaware County begin their academic year virtually and assess their ability to transition to a more in-person instructional model after October 9, 2020.Such a start will mitigate any impact anticipated by increased cases due to the end of the summer holiday (as seen during July 4), and ensures school districts have the necessary time to implement these guidelines.Schools providing special education, early childhood development programs, or career and vocational education are exempt from starting the academic year virtually.And are strongly recommended to follow the additional guidance provided in the Students Served by Special Education, Early Childhood Development Programs or Career and Technical Education Programs section for additional guidance.Consideration for transitioning between instructional models will be based upon a review of the thresholds.Transitioning to a more in-person instructional model can only be considered when thresholds are met for three consecutive weeks and at least a 0.5% cumulative decrease in positivity over the three weeks is reached.Transitioning to a more virtual instructional model can only be done when thresholds are met for two consecutive weeks.It is recommended that reviews of thresholds occur at regular intervals to minimize frequent transitions between instructional models.When transitioning to a more in-person based instructional model, it is recommended that the transition be a phased transition beginning with younger grades, with an assessment of progress throughout the phasing.Other factors that influence transitioning between instructional models may be considered such as widespread or significant outbreaks.Either within a school or the community, staffing levels.The success of a hybrid or in-person instructional model is dependent upon the school's ability to implement the guidance outlined in this document with fidelity.