WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County police officer has been hospitalized after a crash this Wednesday morning.The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Reservoir and Water Works roads.Police say the officer was in his cruiser when another vehicle, a landscaping truck, ran a stop sign and slammed into his car.Officials say the officer will be discharged Wednesday afternoon after suffering some mild injures to the head.No one else was injured in the crash.