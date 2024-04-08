Officer stabbed in face, another suffers head injury after being attacked in Galloway Township, NJ

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two police officers in Galloway Township, New Jersey, were attacked when responding to a 911 hang-up call Sunday night.

Now, a man is in custody and facing several charges, and the two officers are on the mend.

The officers were attacked while responding to a home on Cresson Avenue at 8:30 p.m. to investigate the call.

According to police, the responding officers met the suspect's mother. As they were speaking with her, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Keith Kiminski, darted out of the home and attacked the officers.

"This was a complete surprise," said Galloway Police Lt. Mark D'Esposito.

Body camera video shows the moments Kiminski lunges toward the officers.

Keith Kiminski

Officer Erik Tarnow was stabbed on the right side of his face with a folding pocket knife and a violent physical altercation ensued, police said.

Tarnow took Kaminski to the ground, and along with Officer Hunter Thomas, they fought with Kiminski for several minutes until additional officers arrived on the scene.

Galloway Township says five other nearby departments responded along with EMS crews.

Tarnow was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He suffered a significant cut on the side of his face and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital but have since been released. Police say Tarnow's injury was pretty severe and he had to have plastic surgery.

The Galloway Township Police Department is thankful the officers are going to be okay.

"We're like a family here, and anytime you hear that one of your fellow coworkers is injured, you think the worst right away," Lt. D'Esposito said. "Certainly, every day you know the risks entailed with the job but when it happens it really hits home. We're just thankful that both officers are home. Both are doing well and we expect a full recovery from both."

Kiminski was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest.

He is currently being housed in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

There is no timeline for when the officers will return to work.