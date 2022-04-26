fire

Chester home catches fire as residents in process of moving out: Officials

By
2-alarm Chester fire injures firefighter

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- No one was inside a home went it caught fire in Chester, Delaware County Monday night because the residents were in the process of moving out, officials said.

The fire started on the second floor of the home at 8th and Lincoln streets just before 10 p.m.

Chester Fire Commissioner Bill Rigby said firefighters arrived to the scene within four minutes of receiving the first call.

A second alarm was quickly struck.

Rigby said a firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the fire.

A woman in an adjoining property was able to make it out of her home safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

