1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Chester: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County are investigating a triple shooting that left one victim dead.It happened at West 7th and Lamokin streets in Chester at 5:30 p.m.Police say three men were shot and rushed to the hospital. One of those men died a short time ago. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two additional victims.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.