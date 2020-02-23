1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Chester: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County are investigating a triple shooting that left one victim dead.

It happened at West 7th and Lamokin streets in Chester at 5:30 p.m.

Police say three men were shot and rushed to the hospital. One of those men died a short time ago. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two additional victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
