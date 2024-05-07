Philadelphia ranks as one of worst US cities to drive in, Forbes Advisor study shows

A newly released study reveals the worst American cities to drive in and the City of Brotherly Love ranks near the top.

According to Forbes Advisor, the City of Brotherly Love is the 5th worst city for commuters.

The study looked at 47 metro areas and considered a number of metrics, including driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance.

It found that during rush hour, Philadelphia drivers experience the third slowest traffic speed at just 21 miles per hour.

They also spend the fourth highest amount of time in traffic at 114 hours per year.

On top of that, drivers in Philly spend some of the highest amounts of money on gas due to traffic congestion.

Oakland, California claimed the top spot on the worst cities list due to a high number of fatal crashes, high gas prices and longer than average commute times.

Coming in second was Miami, followed by San Francisco and Houston.

As for the best city to drive in, according to Forbes Advisor, it's Raleigh, North Carolina.

To see the full list of worst cities in the United States to drive in, visit Forbes.com.