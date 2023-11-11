3 Delaware County police officers involved in car crash, fire along I-95

Chester police say officers were conducting a traffic stop along I-95 when the collision occurred.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three Delaware County police officers were involved in an early-morning car crash Saturday that left two others injured.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 95 South in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Kerlin Street.

Emergency crews first responded to the scene for reports of a crash and fire along the highway.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found two vehicles on fire and alerted officials that police officers were involved.

Chester police say officers were conducting a traffic stop along I-95 when the collision occurred. The officers were outside their vehicles when a passing motorist struck the rear of the three stopped police cruisers, causing the crash and starting the blaze.

There were two people inside the vehicle when it struck the police cruisers. They were transported to an area hospital where they were reported to be okay.

Of the three police cruisers, one sustained minor damage while the other two were totaled. The three officers involved were minorly injured and did not go to the hospital.

I-95 was closed for several hours after the incident. The highway has since been reopened.

It is unclear at this time whether any charges will be filed against the motorists in the striking vehicle. The incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Officials say this crash serves as a reminder to all drivers to slow down, move over, and be aware of their surroundings while on the road.