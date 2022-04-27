WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania had a big mess to clean up after a truck carrying chicken nuggets flipped over Wednesday morning.
Chopper 6 was over the scene in the southbound lanes of Route 309 near Lawn Avenue in West Rockhill Township.
Police say the tractor-trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of frozen nuggets when the driver lost control around 6:30 a.m.
The driver was not injured.
Crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up all that chicken.
Investigators are looking into what caused the driver to lose control.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Truck carrying 40K pounds of frozen chicken nuggets crashes in Bucks County, Pa.
Crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up all that chicken.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News