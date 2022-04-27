Truck carrying 40K pounds of frozen chicken nuggets crashes in Bucks County, Pa.

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania had a big mess to clean up after a truck carrying chicken nuggets flipped over Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene in the southbound lanes of Route 309 near Lawn Avenue in West Rockhill Township.Police say the tractor-trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of frozen nuggets when the driver lost control around 6:30 a.m.The driver was not injured.Crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up all that chicken.Investigators are looking into what caused the driver to lose control.