Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A five-year-old child and sixty-seven-year-old woman were shot during a family block party in Chester Saturday evening.The incident occurred around 5 p.m. during a Mother's Day party on 3rd and Lloyd streets.Witnesses at the party say one person who was not attending the party ran up and opened fire sending partygoers running for cover.They say the block was full of at least two dozen people at the time of the shooting."We was having a good time when someone came out and started banging," said Al Idlette.Idlette was manning the grill during the Saturday evening cookout where family and friends gathered to celebrate.Kids were playing inside an inflatable bouncy house and in the street when the gunman appeared."I'm torn up because you plan something. They spent their money on good food, good time and it was unfortunate we didn't know what was going to happen," added Idlette."He came around the corner and just opened fire. He had a black hoodie on, his hands in his pockets. He bent down and was shooting like that. Everyone went running," said witness Brian Jones.Saturday night, police say they are leaning on the community for tips."We would love for the community to call us if they saw anything. Right now we're looking into a few things before we put out a description. We want to make sure it's the right description," said Chester Police Sergeant William Carey.The woman was shot in the arm, and the child was shot in the leg.Police used a tourniquet on the child as they rushed her to the hospital.Both victims are at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in good condition.So far, there are no arrests. Police are working on releasing a description.