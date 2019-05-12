Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party in Chester

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A five-year-old child and sixty-seven-year-old woman were shot during a family block party in Chester Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. during a Mother's Day party on 3rd and Lloyd streets.

Witnesses at the party say one person who was not attending the party ran up and opened fire sending partygoers running for cover.

They say the block was full of at least two dozen people at the time of the shooting.

"We was having a good time when someone came out and started banging," said Al Idlette.

Idlette was manning the grill during the Saturday evening cookout where family and friends gathered to celebrate.

Kids were playing inside an inflatable bouncy house and in the street when the gunman appeared.

"I'm torn up because you plan something. They spent their money on good food, good time and it was unfortunate we didn't know what was going to happen," added Idlette.

"He came around the corner and just opened fire. He had a black hoodie on, his hands in his pockets. He bent down and was shooting like that. Everyone went running," said witness Brian Jones.

Saturday night, police say they are leaning on the community for tips.

"We would love for the community to call us if they saw anything. Right now we're looking into a few things before we put out a description. We want to make sure it's the right description," said Chester Police Sergeant William Carey.

The woman was shot in the arm, and the child was shot in the leg.

Police used a tourniquet on the child as they rushed her to the hospital.

Both victims are at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in good condition.

So far, there are no arrests. Police are working on releasing a description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterpa. newsshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-fiance of missing Maleah Davis' mom in custody
Man found dead in Langhorne identified; police search for his vehicle
Child feared abducted in stolen car in SW Philadelphia found safe
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philadelphia ambush
Mother of two killed In house fire in Olney fire
N.J. teen who started 2 food organizations up for $50K prize
Show More
Chef Eli Kulp finds new normal after 2015 train derailment
Police: Suspect stabs, kills man who was arguing with woman
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Hype Video: Action News is ready for Game 7
More TOP STORIES News