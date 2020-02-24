Health & Fitness

Remembering Matthew: Community comes together to remember child who died from the flu

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death of a second-grader Matthew Wzorek from what is believed to be flu-like complications has hit hard in his Marple Township community.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of Matthew and how sudden it is and how it happened because Matthew was a healthy boy," said Melanie Tammaro.

Tammaro and others organized the vigil held Sunday at Worrall Elementary.

The second-grader appeared to be the first pediatric flu-related death in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Their latest data showed nearly 85,000 confirmed cases of the flu and 54 flu-associated deaths this season.

Wzorek reportedly came down with a case of influenza B and passed away last week.

The Marple Newtown School District put out a statement that said in part that "he loved being with friends was always willing to offer assistance to his teachers and peers."

Matthew's teacher was also diagnosed with the same strain of virus remained home.

The Marple Newtown School District is mourning the loss of one of their own after complications of the flu claimed the life of an elementary student.



School officials told Action News that, out of an abundance of concern, the district was on high alert and disinfection classrooms daily.

"Very happy kid, very happy kid," said organizer Lauren Mcateer. "He just smiled all the time," she added.
