12-year-old child fatally shot through front door of Frankford home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 12-year-old child was fatally shot while answering a knock at the front door to his Frankford home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.

Police said the 12-year-old, who was at home with his grandmother and his 9-year-old sister, went to answer the door after someone knocked. He was hit once in the head by a single shot fired through the front door.

Medics attempted to perform CPR but the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said the gunman ran from the scene.

There is no word at this time what sparked the shooting.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahomicidegun violencechild shotphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot after argument at mini mart
Temple game delayed after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19 testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving
Philly residents being asked to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
People push to celebrate holidays early given miserable year
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after Grays Ferry fire
Show More
14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
First night of new COVID restrictions in Philadelphia
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
More TOP STORIES News