Child, mother injured in West Philadelphia stabbing

PHILADELPHIA -- A young boy was in extremely critical condition Monday night after a stabbing at a home in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Pine Street.

According to police, a woman also suffered stab wounds. She is believed to be the child's mother.

The child, who is about 5 years old, was stabbed in the neck and was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

There was no word on the woman's condition.
