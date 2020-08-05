Child's body found amid search for missing 5-year-old girl in Montgomery County

Authorities search for 5-year-old Eliza Talal who went missing during storm in Montgomery County

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a child's body has been found amid the search for a 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County who went missing as Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area on Tuesday.There was no immediate confirmation that the body is that of Eliza Talal.She was last seen Tuesday at noon at her home in the 2000 block of Spring Valley Road. Police say she somehow left her home at the height of the storm.Towamencin Township police said Eliza is autistic and nonverbal and they said she is at special risk of harm or injury.The child's home backs up to the Towamencin Creek, and that's where police had focused their search.Her tablet was found underneath a neighbor's porch. Police dogs used to track her lost the scent at the creek.By noon Wednesday Fischer's Park had been taped off by police and a coroner's van was on the scene.Eliza is described as 3'6" tall, approximately 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie t-shirt with short sleeves and no shoes.Towamencin police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-368-7606.