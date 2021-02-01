FYI Philly

Chinatown one year after the pandemic brought business to a halt

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chinatown was one of the earliest areas of the city to feel the effects of the pandemic.

Nearly a year later, the pandemic is still taking its toll.

Ninety percent of businesses in the neighborhood have reopened but those spots are operating with limited hours and only 30-percent of the usual income.

With many Center City workers still not at their offices and the Pennsylvania Convention Center not holding events, the normally bustling lunch crowd has been limited.

The Sang Kee Peking Duck House has been in the neighborhood for 40 years. They have changed the restaurant's approach to business focusing on safe takeout.

The Lair KTV Skyclub was a brand new karaoke bar before the pandemic turned the music off. Now, they are trying to find ways to safely reopen the club.

There are some new places opening in the neighborhood but the recovery remains slow.

