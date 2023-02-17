Suspect shot after gunfire in Philadelphia's Chinatown; 2 men being charged

Police tell Action News that two young men who had been having a dispute for days got into a confrontation, then started shooting.

The heart of Philadelphia's Chinatown became a massive crime scene as a dispute turned into a shootout on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heart of Philadelphia's Chinatown became a massive crime scene as a dispute turned into a shootout on Thursday night.

It happened at 10th and Race streets around 8 p.m.

Police tell Action News that two young men who had been having a dispute for days got into a confrontation, then started shooting at each other.

A 23-year-old ended up being shot. He is hospitalized in stable condition but will be arrested once he leaves the hospital.

Police also have a 26-year-old in custody who was not shot.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker