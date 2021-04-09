M. Night Shyamalan's crew donates more than $300k to film in CHOP doctor's Center City home for TV series "Servant"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scouts for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan were looking for Philadelphia homes to film his hit series 'Servant.'The scouts ended up leaving a flyer outside the front door of a doctor's home that turned out to belong to CHOP Neurosurgeon Dr. Phillip Storm and his wife Stacey, who is an architect and just remodeled their Center City dwelling.Fast forward a few years later, the Storms have now shared their house with crews for three seasons."When I first got there, I felt like I was walking into a Talking Heads song because they have different pictures. It's not my beautiful house. It's not my beautiful wife," said Phillip Storm."I know what is our house and what is the set, so my husband and I will watch the show and be forensic architects and be like: 'Oh, our house, not our house, our house, not our house,'" said Stacey Storm.While seeing their home on the series is thrilling, it certainly is not the best part of this story.The Storms were offered a hefty location fee of $100,000 per season for any inconvenience the filming caused.Before they agreed to the contract, they requested all of that money be donated to the research lab Dr. Storm oversees."I think what we are doing with the lab gives me and our family hope that we are going to have a breakthrough," said Phillip Storm.The total amount donated adds up to more than $300,000.The crew was so inspired by the Storm's gesture, they made a group donation to the lab as well.Storm says, overall, the experience has been easy, but he is excited to change the paint back to its original color.