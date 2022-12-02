Christmastime in Philadelphia: Top things to do this holiday season in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philadelphia! So I took a tour of some of the holiday fun around the area. Just call on Rudolph to lead the way!

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in Dilworth Park is a winter wonderland of shops filled with local crafters, jewelers, and designers, stocked with anything you could possibly want this Christmas.

When you're done exercising your wallet, (and if you're feeling brave), you can rent some skates and try your luck on the Rothman Rink.

Tickets are on sale now for Luminature, the annual exhibit that brings the Philadelphia Zoo to light, with millions of twinkling decorations covering the zoo grounds.

See the penguins, gorillas, flamingos and all your wildlife favorites surrounded by gorgeous displays - it's holiday fun for all ages!

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Sofitel is hosting a Holiday High Tea for Philly's finest folks.

All the scones, sandwiches, and sweets are made right in-house and arranged beautifully on three yummy tiers.

I had some teeny tiny chicken salad sandwiches, mini olive loaves with creamy feta cheese spread, and crab and andouille sausage quinoa cups. They also perfected how to make classic scones with strawberry preserves and lemon curd to smother all over it, and the flourless chocolate cake tasted like gooey brownie batter.

Besides traditional teas brewed with flavors of apple and cinnamon, they have special cocktails to complete your experience like a martini with bourbon, black tea, egg whites, lemon juice, chai simple syrup, and blackberry reduction...and of course, a bubbly glass of champagne!

Bookmark this page and come back next Friday to see even more holiday activities!