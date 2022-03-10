child killed

Father charged with killing 6-year-old son in Stafford Township, NJ

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office say the boy died back on April 2, 2021, in Stafford Township.
STAFFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is now charged in connection with the death of his six-year-old son.

Authorities say the son of 29-year-old Christopher Gregor died back on April 2, 2021, in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

At the time, it was determined that the boy sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Gregor was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on July 7, 2021 and later released from the Ocean County Jail.



On March 3, 2022, authorities determined the boy died as a result of blunt force impact of the chest and abdomen and the manner of the death to be homicide.

Gregor was arrested on March 9 on charges of murder.

"Today is the first step in bringing the person we believe is responsible for this young boy's death to justice," Prosecutor Billhimer stated. "This truly was a team effort, and I'm grateful for the determination and resolve exhibited by all the agencies involved," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Gregor is currently locked up at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

